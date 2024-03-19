Man jailed for molesting minor

A man has been arrested for molesting a sixth grader in Dinajpur. The arrestee was identified as Shakhawat Hossain, 20, a student of Hafizia Madrasa.

Cops made the arrest on Sunday night after CCTV footage showing the man intercepting, molesting and attacking the child went viral, said Farid Hossain, the officer-in-charge of Dinajpur Sadar police station.

A Dinajpur court sent him to jail after police produced Shawkwat before it yesterday afternoon.

A case was filed by the child's father in this regard, the OC added.

Meanwhile, there have been protests in Dinajppur town since the video surfaced on social media on Sunday.