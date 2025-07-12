Man 'hacks' wife to death, takes own life in Netrokona

A man allegedly died by suicide after killing his wife with a sharp weapon today in Netrokona's Kalmakanda upazila this afternoon.

The are Raeya Parvin, 28, and her husband Md Rashed Mia, 33, of Noktipara village in the upazila, said police.

Kalmakanda Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Lutfor Rahman said a heated argument broke out between the couple in the afternoon. During the altercation, police suspect Rashed locked the door and attacked his wife with a locally made sharp weapon, leaving her critically injured.

He later hanged himself from a beam inside the house, the OC said.

On information, a team of Kalmakanda police went to the scene and recovered both bodies.

"We can provide more details after investigation. Legal procedures are underway," the OC added.