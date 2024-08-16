Bangladesh
Man hacked to death in Tangail

Our Correspondent, Tangail
Motaleb Hossain, 45, a director of a comedy series "Vadaima," was hacked to death by unidentified assailants in Tangail yesterday.

The deceased was a resident of Krishnapur village in Sadar upazila.

According to Lokman Hossain, officer-in-charge of Tangail Police Station, Motaleb was returning home on a motorcycle with a friend around 11:30pm when they were intercepted by 10 to 15 armed men.

The assailants attacked him with sharp weapons, the OC said quoting locals.

Motaleb's friend  managed to escape unharmed. As of last evening, no case was filed regarding the incident.

