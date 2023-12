A man was hacked to death by his neighbour in Jamalpur's Islampur upazila yesterday.

The deceased is Ismail Hossain, 45. Lone accused, Mostafa Sheikh was arrested in this regard, said Rafiqul Islam, in-charge of Degree Char police outpost.

Quoting locals, he said an altercation broke out between Mostafa and Ismail, who are neighbours, around 2:00pm. At one stage, Mostafa attacked Ismail with a sharp weapon, leaving him dead on the spot.