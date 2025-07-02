Man hacked to death in broad daylight in Narsingdi

A man was hacked to death today in Narsingdi's Raipura upazila.

The incident took place around 3:00pm at the premises of Amirganj Union Parishad office, confirmed Raipura Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Adil Mahmud.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Shahin, 42, a businessman.

According to police, Shahin had gone to the UP office around noon to renew his trade license when the alleged attacker, Shamim Mia, attacked him with a machete, severely injuring him.

Shahin was rushed to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

According to Kamal Hossain, the accounts assistant at the union parishad office, Shamim was locally known as a drug addict.

"[Shamim] first entered our room with a bamboo stick and tried to assault us. We quickly shut the door. Some local youths restrained him and took him away. Things calmed down for about 10-15 minutes. Then, as we reopened the office and resumed work, Shamim returned with a machete and launched another attack. He hacked Shahin, who collapsed on the floor," he said.

OC Adil said, "The accused has been detained and taken to the police outpost," adding that he will be sent to court based on the complaint from the victim's family.

"There was no known prior conflict between the two, but our investigation is ongoing," the OC said.