Man hacked to death in Bogura

A man accused in 29 cases, was hacked to death by miscreants in Bogura's Kahaloo upazila on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Brazil Islam, 34, from the Palsha area of Bogura. The attack occurred in the Porapara area of Muril Union around 11:00pm.

Officer-in-Charge Selim Reza of Kahaloo police station said, "Assailants pursued him on a motorcycle, attacked him with sharp weapons, and left ensuring he was dead."

"We still don't know why or who killed Brazil," OC Reza stated.

"While no formal complaint has been filed yet, the police are trying to identify the perpetrators," he said.

Brazil had 29 cases in different police stations against him in Bogura, including charges of arms, acid terrorism, and murder. These cases were under trial.

When asked about his bail status, OC responded that he was uncertain.

For the past few years, Brazil lived at his father-in-law's house in the Porapara area of Kahaloo upazila.

Sources said he was involved in Jubo Dal politics in Bogura for a long time. Recently, he was trying to join Awami League and was seen at various processions and meetings of the party.