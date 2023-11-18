Bangladesh
Man found dead in the capital

Staff Correspondent
Dead body

A man who went missing since Thursday evening after going out of his Pallabi home was found dead yesterday morning in Dhaka's Mirpur-11 area.

The deceased was identified as Md Tanvir, a resident of the area, said police.

Law enforcers and locals suspect that Tanvir was beaten to death at an abandoned  kitchen market in Pallabi.

They also said there were marks of torture in his body and head.  

Shahidul Islam, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Pallabi zone), said on information, they recovered the body around 12:30pm.

The body was sent  to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College morgue for autopsy, said the DMP assistant commissioner.

Meanwhile, family members told the law enforcers that Tanvir went out of his house around 5:00pm to meet his friends.

The family members said as Tanvir did not return home they tried to get in touch with him but failed to do so.

Shahidul Islam said police are trying to identify and arrest the killers.

