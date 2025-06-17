Man found dead on roadside

Police recovered the body of an unidentified youth, aged around 35 years, from the roadside in Chashara area of Narayanganj city yesterday morning.

The body was found beside Bangabandhu Road, opposite the Narayanganj Press Club, said Md Nasir Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sadar Model Police Station.

"Locals spotted the body on the roadside and informed us. We recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital for an autopsy," OC Nasir said.

"The body bore multiple injury marks. The cause of death will be confirmed after receiving the autopsy report. We are working to identify the deceased," he added.