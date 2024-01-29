Man dies of Nipah virus in Manikganj

A 35-year-old man died of Nipah virus in Manikganj on Saturday after consuming date juice.

The deceased, Md Babul Hossain, son of Md Mainuddin of Manta village of Manikganj Sadar upazila, was a shopkeeper.

Putail Union Parishad Chairman Mahidur Rahman said, "Fifteen days ago Babul Hossain fell ill after consuming date juice. He was first admitted to Manikganj Sadar Hospital for treatment. But when his physical condition deteriorated, he was taken to Dhanmondi Popular Hospital, Dhaka on an emergency basis. He died around midnight on Saturday while undergoing treatment there."

Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Md Lutfar Rahman said, "Md Babul Hossain died of Nipah virus as it was diagnosed."

Another man, Lutfar Rahman, 27, from a nearby village was said to have also died from the virus after consuming date juice.

Rubia Parveen, a member of Putail Union Parishad, said Lutfar had a headache and fever after consuming date juice. He was fed medicines. But when his condition deteriorated, he was taken to Dhaka for better treatment. He died on Tuesday, January 16 while undergoing treatment there.

However, Md Lutfar, the Sadar upazila health and family planning officer, said they have no official confirmation of Nipah virus in Lutfor's case.