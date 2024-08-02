Man dies in Habiganj during protester-cop clashes

A man was killed in Habiganj today during clashes between protesters, who are demanding justice for those killed in recent violence, and police.

The deceased Mostak Ahmed, 24, an electrician, was shot during the clashes this afternoon.

The clashes broke out after Friday prayers during a demonstration by the anti-discrimination student movement demanding justice for the killed and wounded in recent violence and the release of those arrested during the protests.

The clashes took place in front of district Awami League office on Town Hall Road.

According to locals and witnesses, at least 50 people were injured in the clashes. The district Awami League office in Habiganj was also torched.

Noor Bakht, a contractor with whom Mostak worked, said they came to Habiganj two days ago to work on a Power Development Board project in the Bhangapul area. He said Mostak got shot after Friday prayers when he went to the city to buy a pair of shoes.

"We heard that people brought him to a hospital with a gunshot wound. He died before we could reach the hospital," he said.

Contacted, Habiganj Additional Superintendent of Police Khalilur Rahman said, "I do not know anything about this."

Moin Uddin Chowdhury, a resident doctor at Habiganj 250-bed hospital, said Mostaq had a major injury on his hand.