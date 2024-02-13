Man dies of electrocution in Noakhali

Bangladesh
A man died of electrocution while attempting to steal a rural electricity transformer in Noakhali's Companiganj on Sunday night.

Police recovered the body of the unidentified deceased in Habibpur village of Sirajpur union.

Companyganj Police Station Inspector Md Abdus Sultan said around 10:00pm, the man attempted to open the transformer and got electrocuted. They found his body on the ground.

The body was sent to  Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Filing of a case is underway, he added. 

