Man dies as bus hits bike

A man died and a woman was injured after a bus hit his motorcycle in Dhaka's Khilkhet area yesterday.

The deceased -- Kawsar Rahman, 44 -- was a ride-sharing rider, said Sabrina Rahman, sub-inspector of Khilkhet Police Station.

The identity of the injured could not be known immediately.

A bus of Azmeri Glory Paribahan hit the airport-bound motorcycle and ran the man over after he fell on the road. The motorcyclist died on the spot, said Kazi Aminul Bashar, officer-in-charge of Khilkhet Police Station. Police seized the bus but its driver fled, he said.