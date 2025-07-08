Man dies from beating in Kishoreganj

A man died after allegedly being beaten in Kishoreganj's Bajitpur this morning.

The incident took place in the Wrishipara area of Dighirpar union.

The deceased has been identified as Normuz Ali, 48, a van driver from Shahpur Satani village.

Normuz was going to Bajitpur town on his van when a group of people allegedly attacked him and beat him severely with sticks, according to Md Murad Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bajitpur Police Station.

Locals rescued him and took him to Bajitpur Upazila Health Complex. Later, as his condition deteriorated, he was taken to Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital in Kishoreganj, where he was declared dead.

On information, police visited the scene and recovered the body of the deceased and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's wife Soma Begum claimed that some people from the Wrishipara area had been threatening him for the past few days and that her husband was killed in a planned manner.

OC Murad said that additional police have been deployed at the scene.

"Legal action will be taken immediately if any complaint is received," he said, adding that a drive to arrest those involved in the murder is underway.