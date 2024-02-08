Man dies after steel frame falls on him

The sister of the victim breaks down in tears after hearing the news of his accident. Photo: Star

A man was killed after a steel frame from the Dhaka Elevated Expressway fell on him in Moghbazar area yesterday morning.

The deceased was identified as Matiur Rahman, 50, a hawker.

The accident took place around 9:00am when he was selling mats made of Rexine in Dilu Road area.

Part of a steel frame from the under-construction expressway dislodged and fell on him, leaving him critically injured, said Sub-inspector Al Amin of Hatirjheel Police Station.

He was rushed to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, he added.

The body was kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Speaking to The Daily Star at the morgue, Muhib Sabbir, an administrative officer of the expressway, said they are considering the demands of the victim's family for compensation.

On May 29 last year, a 12-year-old boy died after an iron rod fell on him from the under-construction Dhaka Elevated Expressway in the capital's Mohakhali area.