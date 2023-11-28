Man dies after being tortured for two days in Ctg; 3 held

A man died early after being tortured for two days by a gang in port city's Riazuddin Bazar area under Kotwali Police Station early today.

Police later arrested three in a drive in this connection, reports our local correspondent quoting Noble Chakma, the additional deputy commissioner (south zone) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

The deceased was identified as Suman, 40, and the arrestees are Mamun, Mofizur Rahman and Dulu, said the ADC.

After primary investigation, police said the three held Suman captive for two days in a room at the bachelor quarters of Riaz Uddin Bazar and beat him indiscriminately to recover some debt.

"He fell sick last night after two days' torture and was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital after midnight where the doctors declared him dead," said the ADC.

"He was taken to the hospital by residents of the building after the torturers fled. We later detained the three of them in a drive," the ADC said, adding that the body was sent to CMCH morgue for autopsy.

"We are investigating the incident."