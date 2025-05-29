Man to die for killing wife

A Faridpur court yesterday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife over dowry in 2022.

The convict is Asad Sheikh alias Bacchu Sheikh, 43, of Kanai Matunbbar Bari village under Goalanda upazila in Rajbari.

Judge Shamima Parvin of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal passed the verdict in the presence of Asad, said public prosecutor Golam Rabbani.

According to the case statement, Asad married Shanta, 22, of Madhukhali upazila, in July 2022. The couple used to work and live at an agro farm in Dirajtullah Matubbarer Dangi village.

On May 26, 2022, police recovered Shanta's body from their home while Asad went into hiding. Shanta's mother filed a murder case with Kotwali Police Station on May 28, accusing Asad of killing her daughter for dowry. Asad was later arrested on March 25, 2023. Md Jahangir Alam, a sub-inspector of the police station, submitted a charge sheet on July 16, 2023.