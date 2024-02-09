Man to die for killing RMG worker after rape

A Narayanganj court yesterday sentenced a man to death in a case filed over the murder of a female garment worker after rape in Siddhirganj six years ago.

Judge Nazmul Hoque Shyamol of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal announced the verdict in absence of the convict, Ashraful Alam, 36, said public prosecutor Rakibuddin Ahmed.

On November 25 in 2018, the woman stayed home instead of going to work. No one else was in the house at the time. When her relatives went there, they found her dead.

During investigation, police found the involvement of Ashraful Alam, one of the victim's neighbours, in her rape and murder.