Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Narayanganj
Fri Feb 9, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Feb 9, 2024 12:01 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Man to die for killing RMG worker after rape

Our Correspondent, Narayanganj
Fri Feb 9, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Feb 9, 2024 12:01 AM

A Narayanganj court yesterday sentenced a man to death in a case filed over the murder of a female garment worker after rape in Siddhirganj six years ago.

Judge Nazmul Hoque Shyamol of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal announced the verdict in absence of the convict, Ashraful Alam, 36, said public prosecutor Rakibuddin Ahmed.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On November 25 in 2018, the woman stayed home instead of going to work. No one else was in the house at the time. When her relatives went there, they found her dead.

During investigation, police found the involvement of Ashraful Alam, one of the victim's neighbours, in her rape and murder.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
SAAF champions
|ফুটবল

ম্যাচ কমিশনারের ভুল আর ৩০ মিনিট অপেক্ষার পর ভারত-বাংলাদেশ যৌথ চ্যাম্পিয়ন

বৃহস্পতিবার কমলাপুরের বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মোস্তাফা কামাল স্টেডিয়ামে শ্রীলঙ্কান ম্যাচ কমিশনার ডি সিলভা জয়সুরিয়ার ভুলে জন্ম হয়েছে অতি নাটকীয়তার। শেষ পর্যন্ত সেই ভুল শোধরাতে চ্যাম্পিয়ন দুই দলই।  

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইমরান খানের প্রার্থীরা জয়ী হওয়ায় ফল প্রকাশে দেরি করা হচ্ছে: পিটিআই

৪১ মিনিট আগে
push notification