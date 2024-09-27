Man detained while trying to enter India illegally thru Panchagarh border

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained a man last night when he was attempting to enter India illegally though Shingroad border in Panchagarh Sadar upazila.

Sheikh Amirul Islam, company commander of the Shingroad Border Outpost (BoP) said that the detainee, identified as Dasrath Sarker, 40, from Purba Nabagram village in Madaripur's Dasar upazila, was apprehended around 8:40pm.

Acting on a tip-off, BGB personnel from the Shingroad BoP conducted a drive and detained him. However, the other group members managed to escape, he added.

Habildar Shafiul Alam later filed a case with Panchagarh Police Station against Dasrath and an unknown accomplice, bringing allegation of attempting to enter India illegally.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the police station Prodip Kumar said Dasrath is currently in custody and will be produced before a Panchagarh court.

During primary interrogation, the arrestee claimed to be a carpenter and said he was trying to visit a relative's home in India.

According to BGB sources, 20 individuals have been detained across various border areas in Panchagarh since the recent change in government.