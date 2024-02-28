Bangladesh
OUR CORRESPONDENT, Noakhali
Wed Feb 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 06:16 AM

Man beaten to death in Noakhali

OUR CORRESPONDENT, Noakhali
Wed Feb 28, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 06:16 AM

A man was beaten to death for allegedly dumping garbage beside a neighbour's house in Noakhali's Senbagh upazila yesterday morning.

The deceased is Khurshid Alam, 60.

Police arrested three persons -- Md Shahidullah, 65, Md Aliullah alias Shimul, 30, and Forkan Nesa, 33 -- over the incident, said Inspector Md Helal Uddin of Senbag Police Station.

He said Khurshid had an argument with his neighbour Shahidullah over dumping of garbage beside the boundary of his property. At one stage, Shahidullah hit him on the head with a stick.

