Man beaten to death ‘by nephew’

A man was allegedly beaten to death by his nephew following a land dispute in Tangail's Mirzapur upazila yesterday.

The victim is Riaz Hossain, 50, of Asgana village.

According to police and locals, Riaz's nephew, Rubel Miah, had asked him to give up the disputed land to widen a road adjacent to their houses. When Riaz refused, Rubel beat up his uncle.

Rubel fled the scene when locals arrived.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail General Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Police detained Rubel's father, mother, and sister for questioning.

Mosharaf Hossain, officer-in-charge of Mirzapur Police Station, said they are investigating the incident and trying to arrest Rubel.