Man arrested trying to smuggle 17 tortoises in Patuakhali

A man was detained with 17 tortoises in Galachipa upazila of Patuakhali this morning.

Members of the forest department and volunteers of Animal Lovers of Patuakhali, in a joint drive, arrested the man at Badnatali Kheyaghat around 7:00am. ​​

The detainee was identified as Shuklal, 35. He smuggled the tortoises from Charkajal area, packed them in a sack, and took them to Galachipa town.

After detention, he was taken before a mobile court led by Galachipa Upazila Assistant Commissioner (land) and Executive Magistrate Md Nashim Reza. He was sentenced to one year imprisonment and fined Tk 1,000 by the mobile court.

Later, the tortoises were released in a forest in the presence of the officials and journalists.