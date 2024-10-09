Man arrested over rape in Moulvibazar

A Moulvibazar court yesterday sent a man to jail after he was shown arrested and produced before the court in a case filed over rape of a child.

The arrestee, Sudhir Kar, 28, is a resident of Moulvibazar Sadar upazila.

According to the case statement, Sudhir lured the child to an empty house by giving her chocolate when she was returning home from private tuition on Monday evening, and raped her.

Later, when the matter came to light, local people apprehended Sudhir and informed police. Police later went to the spot and detained him, and a case was filed in this connection on Monday night.

He was produced before court shown arrested in the case yesterday morning. The court ordered to send him to jail, said Gazi Md Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Moulvibazar Sadar Police Station.