Man allegedly kills wife on Eid day

A man allegedly killed his wife today on the morning of Eid-ul-Azha in Membarpara village under Lalmonirhat's Patgram upazila.

The incident took place around 8:30am.

The victim was identified as Emi Akter, 20. Her husband, Hasibul Islam, 24, is a teacher at a local Hafezia madrasa. They have been married for three years and have a son together.

Hasibul went into hiding after the incident.

According to locals, the couple has had conjugal disputes for a long time. Emi had relocated to her father's house six months back. This morning, Hasibul went to visit her, and spoke to her privately in a room when an altercation ensued. At one stage, he allegedly stabbed Emi and slit her throat with a knife, before fleeing the scene.

Ekramul Haque, the victim's father, said, "I was getting ready to join Eid prayers when I saw Hasibul hurriedly leaving the house. Sensing something was wrong, I rushed inside and found my daughter lying in a pool of blood. She died shortly after."

"Hasibul used to torture my daughter, suspecting her of infidelity. And now he has killed her," he added.

After the incident, angry locals caught Hasibul's father and brother and began beating them. Police later rescued and took them into custody.

"We are investigating the incident. Victim's family is preparing to lodge a case. Hasibul's father and brother are currently in police custody for questioning. The body has been sent to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy," said Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Patgram Police Station.