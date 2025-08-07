Man, 2 others to die for killing daughter to frame rivals

A local court yesterday sentenced a man and two of his family members to death in a case filed for killing his daughter in Kishoreganj's Karimganj upazila in 2016.

The convicts are Anwarul Islam Angur, 73; his brother Khurshid Mia, 52; and his nephew Sadek Mia, 36.

They are on the run now.

Judge Muhammad Nurul Amin Biplob of the Senior District and Sessions Judge's Court of Kishoreganj announced the verdict and also fined the convicts Tk 50,000 each.

Another accused Nazmunnahar, mother of the victim, was acquitted by the court, as the charges brought against her were not proved, said Kishoreganj Court Public Prosecutor Md Jalal Uddin.

According to the case statement, Anwarul, a resident of Bhatia Jahirkona in Karimganj, had a land dispute with one Abu Bakar Siddique in the same area. To frame Abu Bakar, Anwarul, his brother, and nephew stabbed his daughter Mira Akhter Asma to death on August 10, 2016, and dumped the body behind their house.

The next day, Anwarul filed a murder case with Karimganj Police Station against Abu Bakar and 16 others. Later, during investigation of the case, the police found Anwarul and the others' involvement in the murder.