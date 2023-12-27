Mamota: Ensuring healthcare in remote areas

Save the Children initiative working to reduce maternal, newborn preventable deaths in Gaibandha

To reach Erendabari union in Phulchari upazila from Dhaka, one must first travel north to Gaibandha, located more than 250 kilometres away. They then have to continue for another 10 kilometres to reach Balashi Ghat. Here, their journey continues by motorboat. After completing a one-and-a-half-hour journey, they will finally arrive at Erendabari.

So, it makes sense that ensuring healthcare in such a remote location as Erendabari presents significant challenges. Even with the presence of a Union Health and Family Welfare Center (UHFWC), the situation becomes critical if a pregnant woman falls seriously ill and requires transfer to upazila or district level health facilities for advanced care.

This raises the question -- what solutions are available to address such emergencies?

Recognising the significance of this issue, Save the Children, in collaboration with the locally-based SKS Foundation, initiated project "Mamota", that works to reduce maternal and newborn preventable deaths in Gaibandha, at the facility and community levels, using the current platform of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

So far, the project has 56,669 direct beneficiaries and 343,835 indirect ones.

Launched in 2021, the project aimed to provide Antenatal Care (ANC), a key indicator of access and utilisation of healthcare during pregnancy, to 15,400 women within three years.

Before the end of 2023, the project surpassed its target, serving 16,408 women through skilled health service providers.

Photo: Mamota

The Mamota project deployed 22 midwives to 11 UHFWCs, where they resided for 24 hours a day, along with the health service providers.

One of the innovative components of the project is "Mamotar Tori", a water boat service stationed at Zigabari Ghat in Erendabari. By September 2023, it had transported five mothers to better facilities for their treatment.

Khaleda Habib, project lead of Mamota, said, "The water boat employs two boatmen. In cases where the expecting mother's physical condition is deemed critical, a trained midwife accompanies her to a better facility and remains on board until her treatment is complete. The vessel is equipped with a bed, oxygen cylinder, washroom and supply of essential medications."

The project operates in 11 unions, across four upazilas in Gaibandha, providing a full range of equipment for normal deliveries, foetal management, and life-saving drugs at the union level.

One of the project's key initiatives was raising awareness among pregnant mothers and their families through folk songs and plays.

The Mamota Project prioritised zero home delivery, and for that, it has renovated some UHFWCs to ensure this goal.

Seema Akter visited the UHFWC at Erendabari with her third child and commented, "I came here four times during my pregnancy for check-ups and an additional four times after the baby was born. There was no cost associated with any of my treatment."

"The midwives here maintain regular contact with us and even visit our homes through satellite clinics to monitor our health. My two previous children were born at home, but I chose to deliver this child at the UHFWC. Based on my experience, I avoided the physical complications I faced during my previous deliveries," she added.

Under this initiative, Save the Children focused its services exclusively for pregnant women, newborns, married women of reproductive age (15-49 years old) and adolescents (both married and unmarried).

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Family Planning, the Directorate General of Health Services, and the local government served as strategic partners in this project.

Sraboni Chowdhury Samiha, one of Erendabari's midwives, said, "When I arrived here, only a few pregnant mothers visited the facility. Fortunately, the situation has changed. Awareness has significantly increased among the community members. Many are now motivated to come after hearing positive experiences from mothers we have served in the past."