Maldah river erosion threatens vital road, bridge

A vital road and a bridge along the Bangladesh-India border in Lalmonirhat's Kaliganj upazila are at risk of collapsing as erosion of the Maldah river has intensified.

The nearly 500-metre road was originally 18 feet wide. However, it has now shrunk to around 9-10 feet due to erosion. The bridge, located nearby, is also at risk of being washed away at any moment.

The road serves as a key patrol route for Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel along the border. If it collapses entirely, it could severely disrupt BGB vigilance in the area, raising concern among both BGB officials and local residents.

According to locals, the erosion has been worsening over the last one year. So far, the river devoured at least 10 homesteads and around 50 bighas of cropland in Bogurapara and Malgarapara villages. As monsoon looms this year, more than 50 homesteads and nearly 200 bighas of arable land are now vulnerable.

Locals expressed concern that the erosion will intensify further during monsoon, and urged the Bangladesh Water Development Board to take immediate preventive measures.

"My homestead and three bighas of cropland were lost to the river, leaving me with no choice but to relocate elsewhere," said Ismail Hossain, 58, of Bogurapara village, adding, "If the road and bridge also collapse, we'll be completely cut off from the district town and other areas."

Bulbuli Bewa, 65, of Malgarapara shared her plight.

"My house and half bigha of land are gone. If the erosion continues, more families will be left destitute," she said.

Ramjan Ali, panel chairman of Gorol Union Parishad, said, "Just two years ago, the river was about 400 metres away from the road. However, last year's erosion brought it alarmingly close to devouring the entire road."

The Maldah is a small but mighty river that flows along the Bangladesh-India border before passing through Kaliganj and Aditmari upazilas of Lalmonirhat. It stretches around 36 kilometres with an average width of 18 metres. Its meandering nature and strong currents during monsoon often leave the riverbank areas prone to erosion.

Shunil Kumar, executive engineer of BWDB in Lalmonirhat, said, "We visited the erosion-affected site on June 4. The situation has been reported to higher authorities. Once funds are allocated, we will take immediate preventive measures."