Malaysia to 'openly support' Bangladesh's bid for ASEAN membership: high commissioner

High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim today said her country will support Bangladesh's proposal for inclusion in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

She was addressing a lecture on "Bangladesh-Malaysia Relations: Moving Towards Prosperity", organised by Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) at their campus auditorium in the capital's Elephant Road.

"We are your trusted friend, as proved from day one of your establishment … We are opening our hands to our Bangladesh friends," she said.

Mentioning her conversation with the chief adviser in regards to Bangladesh's proposal for membership at ASEAN, she said Malaysia will "openly support" the request.

"As per the ASEAN concept, all the 10 countries have equal status, and nobody could rule out any reservation. Having said that, Malaysia, as your friend, could say that the doors will open up one day for you," she added.