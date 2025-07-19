From Malaysia to Brahmanbaria: Rambutan finds a new home

When Raju Ahmed Molla returned from Malaysia years ago, he never imagined that a few rambutan fruits, quietly tucked away in his luggage, would one day transform his life. From those fruits came seeds, and from those seeds grew a tree that now draws crowds, earns him income, and inspires other farmers in his village.

Today, in the village of Chanpur in Brahmanbaria's Akhaura upazila, this former migrant is successfully cultivating rambutan, a fruit rarely seen in rural Bangladesh, and earning handsomely from its harvest.

"I've always had a passion for agriculture," said Raju, who has developed a garden -- Phoolkoli Garden Gaus -- next to his home, where he grows a wide variety of local and foreign fruits including lychee, jackfruit, guava, papaya, pomegranate, and lemons.

"We eat from the garden, and also sell the surplus in the market. But this year, rambutan has drawn an overwhelming amount of interest," he added.

Raju said he first went to Malaysia in 2000 in search of employment. During a trip back home, he brought along several ripe rambutans in a container. After eating the fruit, he planted the seeds in his yard.

"Only one sapling survived," he said. "I cared for it for years, and now it's bearing results."

That tree has produced nearly a maund (around 37kg) of fruit this season. So far, Raju has sold over Tk 10,000 worth of rambutan, pricing it at Tk 1,000 per kg. He expects total earnings to exceed Tk 40,000 from this one tree alone.

"Where there's patience, passion, and care, even a foreign fruit can thrive in our soil," he said.

A visit to Raju's garden reveals clusters of rambutans dangling from slender branches, their vibrant colours peeking through the leaves. The fruit's spiky exterior may resemble lychee, but it is larger and juicier, with a sweet, fragrant pulp inside.

"In the beginning, there were only a few fruits. But for the past three years, the yield has been remarkable," he said.

According to Raju, the rambutan tree requires similar care to a lychee tree, needing basic maintenance and protection from bats, rats, and birds. He covers the tree with nets during fruiting season.

Photos of the rambutan tree, shared on Facebook, have sparked curiosity among people far and wide.

"I used to eat rambutan all the time while living in Malaysia," said Mohsin, a visitor from Brahmanbaria town. "I couldn't believe it was growing here in Bangladesh. I came to see it and bought a kilogramme for Tk 1,000."

Akhaura Upazila Agriculture Officer Tania Tabassum said, "The soil in this region is ideal for growing fruits like lychee and jackfruit, so rambutan has great potential here as well. We are ready to assist any interested farmers with guidance and technical support."