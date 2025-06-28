‘Makeshift temple removed following due process’

Eviction followed due process, says foreign ministry

Responding to India's accusation that the interim government "allowed the desecration" of a Durga temple in Dhaka's Khilkhet, Bangladesh has said it remains firmly committed to safeguarding the rights of all communities, including the protection of places of worship.

The Ministry of Foreign Ministry in a statement last night said Bangladesh urges all to refrain from reacting on any matter disregarding the facts and ground realities.

At a press briefing on Thursday, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The interim government in Bangladesh, instead of providing security to the temple in Khilkhet in Dhaka, projected the episode as illegal land use and allowed the desecration of the temple. This has resulted in damage to the deity before it was shifted."

"... it is the responsibility of the interim government to protect the Hindus and their properties and their religious institutions," Jaiswal said.

In response to the comments, the foreign ministry in its statement said during last year's Durga Puja, without having prior permission, the local Hindu community installed makeshift Puja mandap on a piece of land that is owned by Bangladesh Railway.

"Regrettably, after the Puja was over in October 2024, the organisers declined to remove the makeshift mandap. Rather they established a 'Maha Kali' [Kali idol] there. In spite of repeated reminders, they unfortunately took initiative to make the mandap permanent," the statement said.

In December 2024, railway authorities held consultations with local community representatives, organisers of the mandap and issued a public notification asking all concerned to remove all unauthorised installations, including vendors, hundreds of shops, and political party offices illegally built on either sides of the rail tracks owned by Bangladesh Railway.

Over the past months, repeated reminders to the illegal land occupiers went unheeded.

On June 24 and 25, the railway finally asked all concerned to remove all unauthorised installations, including the puja organisers, the statement said.

Finally, on June 26, following due process, the railway proceeded with the eviction.

The statement said in the course of the eviction process, the idol of the makeshift mandap was immersed in the nearby Balu river, in due reverence, with the participation of the members of local Hindu community.