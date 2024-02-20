Makeshift monuments their only resort

No Shaheed Minar in 1,039 govt primary schools in Jashore

As primary schools are government-funded, it is the government's responsibility to ensure every school has a Shaheed Minar. — Professor Amirul Alam Khan Former chairman of Jashore Education Board

In Jashore district, 1,039 out of 1,289 government primary schools do not have a Shaheed Minar, depriving students of opportunity to pay respects to the martyrs of Language Movement.

However, students make makeshift monuments made of banana trees, wood, or clay to pay respect to the fallen heroes.

Meanwhile, education officials said government primary schools can construct Shaheed Minars' by using local donations. However, teachers find it challenging to raise funds locally, as it requires a substantial amount that cannot be easily collected.

According to data from the District Primary Education Office, out of 250 primary schools in Sadar Upazila, 24 have Shaheed Minars, with almost similar numbers in other upazilas such as 8 out of 139 in Chougacha, 19 out of 131 in Jhikargacha, 17 out of 158 in Keshavpur, 24 out of 125 in Sharsha, 53 out of 117 in Abhaynagar, 85 out of 267 in Manirampur, and 20 out of 102 in Bagharpara.

Professor Amirul Alam Khan, former chairman of the Jashore Education Board, said as primary schools are government-funded, it is the government's responsibility to ensure every school has a Shaheed Minar.

District Primary Education Officer Ashraful Alam acknowledged the need for official allocation, expressing concern over the absence of Shaheed Minars despite significant government funding for primary schools.

Many educationists expressed concerned over the fact that even after 53 years of independence, there are still schools without Shaheed Minars.