Make your unity against fascism more visible

Yunus tells 13 parties

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday urged political parties to make their unity against fascism more visible, as signs of conspiracies by defeated forces are becoming evident.

"Despite differences in opinions and competition, the unity of political parties against fascism needs to be made more visible. Otherwise, the fascist forces may see this as an opportunity," he said during a meeting with 13 political parties at the state guest house Jamuna.

The meeting took place a day after the chief adviser met with leaders of four political parties -- BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party, and Islami Andolan Bangladesh -- where the parties criticised the government's failure to maintain law and order but reaffirmed their commitment to remain united against fascism.

Prof Yunus said the government has taken programmes marking the first anniversary of the July uprising to bring all political parties together to remember the past events.

"This will make our unity against fascism visible. But even before a full year has passed, signs of various conspiracies by the defeated forces have become evident," the chief adviser told the political leaders.

All participants of the meeting expressed support for maintaining unity against fascism. They also extended full support to the reform process, the trial of fascists, and preparatory moves for the upcoming election.

However, they urged the chief adviser to take a stronger stance in maintaining law and order.

Considering the election, they also urged the chief adviser to hold all-party meetings regularly.

Syed Hasibuddin Hossain from the Rashtra Sangskar Andolon, Zonayed Saki from Ganosamhati Andolon, Mujibur Rahman Manju from AB Party, Shahidullah Kaisar from Nagorik Oikya, Nurul Haque Nur from Gono Odhikar Parishad, Redwan Ahmed from LDP, Dr Ahmad Abdul Kader from Khelafat Majlis, Saiful Haque from the Biplobi Workers Party, Tania Rabb from JSD, Shahadat Hossain Selim from the 12-Party Alliance, Bazlur Rashid Firoz from Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BASAD), Ruhin Hossain Prince from CPB, and Dr Mizanur Rahman from Gono Forum attended the meeting.

Earlier, on Tuesday night, Prof Yunus had a meeting with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Abdullah Mohammad Taher and Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, and Islami Andolan Bangladesh Presidium Member Prof Ashraf Ali Akon and Joint Secretary General Gazi Ataur Rahman.

The leaders of the four parties urged the government to take a more proactive role in maintaining law and order and ensuring a smooth path to the upcoming national election expected to be held early next year.