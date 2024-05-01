‘Make sure no civilians are harassed’

CHT body to write to home ministry

Chattogram Hill Tracts Accord Implementation and Monitoring Committee will write a letter to the home ministry urging to ensure no civilians are harassed during the ongoing operation against Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF).

This decision was taken at the committee's meeting held at the parliament yesterday.

Committee Convener Abul Hasanat Abdullah, chaired the meeting, participated by committee members Jyotirindra Bodhipriya Larma (Santu Larma) and Sudatta Chakma.

Minister of State for Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs, Kujendra Lal Tripura and Member of Hill Chattogram Regional Council Gautam Kumar Chakma were also present on the special invitation.

In the meeting, a seven-member committee was reconstituted under the State Minister for CHT Affairs to discuss the problems and issues related to the matters of the departments/offices handed over to the three hill district councils.