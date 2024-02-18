Make sure country doesn’t turn into a den of razakars

PM tells Bangladeshi diaspora

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged all to thwart the conspiracies of anti-liberation forces, emphasising the importance of unity in sustaining the nation's progress towards prosperity.

"We have been taking Bangladesh ahead towards prosperity. The progress must go on. Stay alert so that no one can push the country back and make it a country of razakars," she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing a reception accorded by the Bangladeshi diaspora in Germany at Hotel Burgerhaus Garching at Munich on Friday.

She also asked all to stay alert against conspiracies. She reiterated her commitment to build Bangladesh as a secular state, where people of every faith will enjoy equal rights.

"We will materialise the dream of the Father of the Nation to transform Bangladesh into a prosperous, developed and smart Sonar Bangladesh in the spirit of the Liberation War and secularism," she said.

The prime minister said her goal is to serve every citizen of the country.

"Before my personal needs, I always think of what I can do for the betterment of the country and its people," she said.

Hasina said people of the country have got everything including Bangla as mother tongue through the Language Movement and independence through the Liberation War under the leadership of Bangabandhu.

Giving a brief description of the overall development of the country, she said they have made huge socio-economic developments of Bangladesh.

"Not only mega projects, we focus on the development at the grassroots," she said.

Terming the BNP the party of looters, she said the BNP did not do anything for the well-being of the people.

She criticised BNP for not taking part in the 12th parliamentary election.

The PM claimed that BNP did not take part in the election as they knew people would not vote for them, and resorted to arson and killing.

She said the 12th parliamentary election held on January 7 was the most free, fair and credible polls since 1975.