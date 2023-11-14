Make quality movies using modern technology: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the country's film industry to make films that would bring accolades from abroad.

"I will urge the directors, artistes, producers and all others to produce films that can gain acclamation from abroad," she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing the National Film Awards 2022 giving ceremony at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the city.

She said films can aware, entertain and reform a society besides focusing on history to encourage people to build a nation with patriotism.

"Films can have a vast influence on our life," she said.

She mentioned that during the pandemic she sat with the cinema hall owners to find out ways to resume operation of those that got shut.

"We have to advance the film industry coping with the pace of the time and technology," she said.

The PM said the government has taken an initiative under Bangladesh Bank where Tk 1,000 crore refinancing fund was created so that film industry could be revamped by taking loans at low interest rate.

Earlier, the prime minister awarded 33 winners under 27 categories in recognition of their contributions to the film industry.

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud presided over the event.

Eminent artist Rawshan Ara Rozina received "Lifetime Achievement Award".

The award is considered to be one of the most prestigious prizes given for films in Bangladesh.

Later, Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana enjoyed a cultural programme.