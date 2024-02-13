Make list of money launderers public

MP Azad urges govt in JS

Independent MP from Faridpur-3 AK Azad yesterday in parliament demanded that the government make public the list people who have laundered money after taking loans from banks.

Azad, who was elected MP for the first time, came up with the demand while participating in the discussion on the thanksgiving motion on the president's speech.

Citing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's position against corruption and Awami League's manifesto in this regard, he said, first of all, good governance will have to be established in the banking sector.

Welcoming Bangladesh Bank's roadmap for reforming the banking sector, Azad, also the president of Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh (Noab), said the amount of defaulted loans in Bangladesh is around Tk 1,45,633 crore.

"But in reality, the amount is much more. But through write-off, the amount of debt is shown less. Those who have taken loans and invested in factories and failed to repay may be exempted subjected to investigation," he said.

"But those who did not invest in any business and smuggled the money and made home at Begum Para and second home abroad, should be brought under justice through investigation and their list should be published in parliament," he demanded.

The independent MP said those who looted banks are responsible for the rise in commodity prices and inflation. No single organisation is responsible.

Azad said Bangabandhu's dream will not be realised unless they are brought to book.

He said he wants to make the parliament effective and lively through constructive criticism of the government. He expected cooperation of the Speaker.