Make every effort to be inclusive: UN sectary-general urges interim govt

He calls for full respect of human rights

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterress has urged the Prof Muhammad Yunus-led interim government to continue to make every effort to be inclusive.

In a statement in New York yesterday, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, "In the coming weeks, the interim government should take into account the voices of women, youth, and people across the country, as well as that of minority and indigenous communities, as the country moves towards parliamentary elections."

The UN secretary-general has welcomed the efforts of the interim government to restore calm and organise parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.

He said he stands in full solidarity with the people of Bangladesh and calls for the full respect of their human rights.

He continues to underscore the need for a full, independent, impartial, and transparent investigation into all acts of violence, the statement said.

The interim government was formed on August 8 following the fall of Awami League government on August 5 in the wake of a students-led mass upsurge.

More than 400 people were killed during and after the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.