Major rivers in northeast Bangladesh rising, heavy rainfall forecasted

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) has recorded a rise in all major rivers in the northeastern region of the country, which is expected to continue for the next 24 hours starting from 9:00am today.

Meanwhile, the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Ganges-Padma rivers remain steady, a trend likely to persist over 24 hours, a bulletin issued by the FFWC said today.

The Met office has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall across northern, northeastern, and adjoining upstream regions of the country over the next 24 to 72 hours.

This rainfall is expected to cause rapid water level increase in Teesta, Dharla, and Dudhkumar rivers in the north, along with several rivers in the northeast.