Major reshuffle in police, admin ahead of polls

In a major reshuffle ahead of the general election, 12 deputy inspectors general of police and 14 superintendents of police (SP) ranked officers have been given new postings.

At the same time, six districts got new deputy commissioners (DC).

The Ministry of Public Administration and the Ministry of Home Affairs issued separate notifications yesterday, with the changes taking immediate effect. As part of the reshuffle in police, seven districts received new SPs.

Mohammad Al Mamun Sikder of Industrial Police has been made SP of Banguna, Md Asaduzzaman of Police Bureau of Investigation as Bagerhat SP, Menhajul Alam of Police Headquarters as Narsingdi SP, Jasim Uddin of Dhaka Metropolitan Police as Narayanganj SP, Manjur Ahmed Siddique of DMP as Meherpur SP, Rabiul Islam of Special Branch as Narail SP, and Tariqul Islam of Highway Police as Natore SP.

In the administration, Shahid Hossain Chowdhury, deputy secretary at the environment ministry, has been made DC of Patuakhali. His predecessor, Abu Hasnat Mohammad Arefin, has been transferred to Kushtia as DC.

Meherpur DC Shifat Mehnaz has been posted to Kurigram, while Mohammad Abdul Salam, deputy secretary at the home ministry, has been appointed as the new DC of Meherpur.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Mahmud Zaman, deputy secretary and zonal settlement officer at the Department of Land Record and Surveys in Dhaka, has been made DC of Netrokona.

Meanwhile, Kushtia DC Mohammad Toufiqur Rahman has been transferred to Khulna as the new DC.