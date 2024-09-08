Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 8, 2024 09:34 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 8, 2024 09:35 PM

Bangladesh

Major reshuffle in judiciary

Govt transfers, promotes 244 lower court judges
The government has transferred and promoted as many as 244 lower court judges in another major reshuffle in the judiciary a month after the interim administration took charge.

They include district and additional district judges, and metropolitan and chief judicial magistrates.

Among them, 23 joint district judges have been promoted to the posts of additional district judges.

The law ministry issued nine notifications to this effect today.

It said the transfers and promotions of lower court judges were done in consultation with the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the government transferred 81 lower court judges on August 28, just around three weeks after the advisers of the new government were sworn in.

