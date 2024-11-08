Major change unlikely after Trump’s win

Says foreign adviser on Bangladesh-US ties

Foreign Affairs Adviser M Touhid Hossain believes there will be no major change in Bangladesh-US ties after Donald Trump assumes the oval office.

"It won't be right to think there will be any major change in our relationship with the Trump administration. The relations between the two countries aren't based on any particular party, but on the two states," he told reporters at the foreign ministry yesterday.

Trump had a landslide victory in the November 5 election, beating Democrat contender Kamala Harris.

The Biden administration, in which Harris is the vice president, has been supporting Bangladesh's interim government and its reforms process.

The foreign adviser said, "Let's not speculate. We'll watch for the first two months. Then we'll see what steps the Trump administration takes and work with the US based on that."

He said the various issues, related to the US-Bangladesh ties, that were discussed with the Biden administration were also discussed with the previous Trump administration of 2017-2021.

"Let's see. First we'll establish communication and then we'll see how it goes."

About his attendance at the Ministerial Session of the High-Level Conference on counter-terrorism in Kuwait on November 2-3, he said there are increased anti-terrorism activities but there has also been a rise in terrorist activities.

"We need to remove the root causes of terrorism."