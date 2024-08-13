Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Maj Gen Abu Mohammad Sarwar Farid made new NSI DG: ISPR

Star Digital Report
Major General Abu Mohammad Sarwar Farid has been appointed Director General of National Security Intelligence, according to a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations.

Besides, Major General Mohammad Asadullah Minhazul Alam has been appointed Commandant of Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) while Major General Khondakar Mohammad Shahidul Emran has been appointed Commandant of Bangladesh Military Academy, the release said.

