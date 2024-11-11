Maj Abdul Gani’s death anniv today

Today is the 67th death anniversary of Maj Abdul Gani, founder of East Bengal Regiment.

He was born in Cumilla's Brahmanpara.

He studied in Cumilla, and later in Kolkata. He graduated from Kolkata Islamia College in 1940 and joined the British Indian Army in 1941, during World War II.

He was commissioned as a lieutenant, and fought in the Burma sector. As a mark for his courage, he was nicknamed "Tiger Gani".

Following the partition of India, he was promoted to captain in 1948. He dreamt of an independent Bangladesh, and so, established the regiment in 1948 to give a unique identity to Bangalee soldiers.

Gani directly protested the then Pakistan president Ayub Khan's speech against the Bangla language in 1948.

Pakistani rulers deprived him of everything, including promotion. Angered, he quit his service in 1953 and joined politics and eventually got elected as member of East Pakistan Provincial Assembly as an independent candidate.

Bangladesh Army will pay tributes at his mausoleum, while RAOWA, and all units of Bangladesh Army will organise a doa mahfil today.