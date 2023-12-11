Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Mon Dec 11, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 12:11 AM

Bangladesh

Mainul Hosein laid to rest

CJ suspends SC judicial functions partially
Staff Correspondent
Mon Dec 11, 2023 12:00 AM

People from all walks of life yesterday bade farewell to former caretaker government's adviser Barrister Mainul Hosein, who passed away on Saturday.

The Supreme Court lawyer was laid to rest at the capital's Azimpur graveyard around 4:00pm yesterday.

Earlier, SC judges, former judges, lawyers, law officers, and Mainul's family members paid their last respects to him on the Supreme Court Bar Association premises where his second namaz-e-janaza was held.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan yesterday suspended half of the judicial functions of the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the SC partially as a sign of respect to Mainul Hosein, a former president of the SCBA.

Former chief justice Md Muzammel Hossain, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, SCBA President Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir and its Secretary Md Abdun Nur Dulal, Jatiya Party (Manju) Chairman and Mainul Hosein's brother Anwar Hossain Manju, former SCBA presidents and secretaries and a section of journalists attended the janaza.

