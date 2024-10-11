Maintain unity of July uprising

Urges Nahid

Information Adviser Md Nahid Islam yesterday laid special emphasis on practicing teachings of the religion in personal life.

"Religious festivals enhance harmony, compassion, amity, and unity in society," he said while addressing a greetings exchange ceremony organised by Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad at Dhakeshwari National Temple in the evening, on the occasion of Durga Puja.

Referring to the sacrifices of students and people to build a discrimination-free society, he said during the July-August uprising, there was no division based on religion.

"People of all faiths participated spontaneously in this uprising," Nahid said and urged everyone to maintain the unity that has been created through the student-people uprising.

Later, the adviser visited puja mandaps at Ramna Kali Mandir and Jagannath Hall at Dhaka University.

While speaking at Ramna Kali Mandir, he said the government is working to fulfill the demands of the minority communities.