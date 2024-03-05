Maintain chain of command

PM tells BGB personnel during annual parade

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday emphesised the importance of Border Guard Bangladesh personnel's adhering to the chain of command during the BGB's annual parade.

"Keep in mind that the chain of command is the most important driving power for a disciplined force. Never break the discipline; continue following the chain of command," Hasina urged BGB members.

The premier was addressing the parade of BGB Day-2024 at its headquarters in Dhaka.

She reflected on her government's initiatives to bolster the BGB, citing the enactment of the Border Guard Bangladesh Act 2010 as a pivotal step towards enhancing the force's capabilities. "Now BGB has been built as an efficient, strong, modern three-dimensional force," she said, adding that BGB is now capable of performing its duty on land, water, and air.

She said the Awami League government adopted the "Border Guard Bangladesh Vision-2041" in a bid to develop the BGB as a world-class border guard force.

"We want Border Guard Bangladesh to be developed as a world-class border force, and march forward as border sentinels, becoming a symbol of trust for the people of Bangladesh," she said, adding that the BGB will also be a smart force in Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

"Alongside protecting the border, the BGB resisted different border crimes including smuggling, drug and women, children trafficking in a responsible manner," she said.

The BGB stands beside the people during any problem and has gained the trust and confidence of the nation, she said.

Recalling the 2009 BDR mutiny, Hasina shared her deep emotional connection to the tragedy, in which 74 individuals, including 57 distinguished officers, were tragically killed. The events unfolded on February 25 and 26, 2009, marking one of the darkest chapters in Bangladesh's history.