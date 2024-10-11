Mahmudur Rahman sues Hasina over attack on him

Acting editor of Amar Desh Mahmudur Rahman yesterday filed a case against 66 people including, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and ex-IGP Mohammad Javed Patwary, on charge of attacking him on a court premises in Kushtia around six years back.

Kushtia Model Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Mahfuzur Haque Chowdhury confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

Replying to a question, Mahmudur Rahman, who filed the case in person, said he demanded justice.

According to the case statement, Mahmudur came under attack by the accused when he was coming out of the Kushtia court after securing bail in a defamation case on July 22, 2018.

Later, he returned to the capital by an ambulance, he said in the statement.

In 2018, then district unit of Chhatra League president Yeasir Arafat Tushar filed a case against Mahmdur bringing allegation of making derogatory remarks about Tulip Siddiq, granddaughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and niece of Sheikh Hasina.