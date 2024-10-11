Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Fri Oct 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Oct 11, 2024 12:19 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Mahmudur Rahman sues Hasina over attack on him

UNB, Dhaka
Fri Oct 11, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Oct 11, 2024 12:19 AM

Acting editor of Amar Desh Mahmudur Rahman yesterday filed a case against 66 people including, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and ex-IGP Mohammad Javed Patwary, on charge of attacking him on a court premises in Kushtia around six years back.

Kushtia Model Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Mahfuzur Haque Chowdhury confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Replying to a question, Mahmudur Rahman, who filed the case in person, said he demanded justice.

According to the case statement, Mahmudur came under attack by the accused when he was coming out of the Kushtia court after securing bail in a defamation case on July 22, 2018.

Later, he returned to the capital by an ambulance, he said in the statement.

In 2018, then district unit of Chhatra League president Yeasir Arafat Tushar filed a case against Mahmdur bringing allegation of making derogatory remarks about Tulip Siddiq, granddaughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and niece of Sheikh Hasina.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

হাসিনা সরকারের পতন: ৫১ দিনে ১৪৭৪ মামলায় ৯২ হাজারের বেশি আসামি

জুলাই-আগস্টে সহিংসতার মামলায় ৫ আগস্ট থেকে ২৫ সেপ্টেম্বরের মধ্যে মাত্র ৭৭৯ জনকে গ্রেপ্তার করা হয়েছে। তাদের মধ্যে ২৪৬ জনকে সন্দেহভাজন হিসেবে আটক করা হয়েছে।

৫১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পুরাকীর্তি হিসেবে সংরক্ষিত হবে প্রধান বিচারপতির বাসভবন

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে