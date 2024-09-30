Mahmudur Rahman sent to jail after surrender

Mahmudur Rahman, acting editor of the daily Amar Desh, was sent to jail yesterday after his surrender before a Dhaka court in a case filed for plotting to abduct and kill Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former PM Sheikh Hasina.

On August 17 last year, a court sentenced him to seven years' rigorous imprisonment in his absence.

Mahmudur returned to the country on Friday morning after spending over five and a half years in exile.

Yesterday, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque ordered to send him to jail, after Mahmudur surrendered before it through his lawyer, seeking bail in the case.

According to the lawyers, the court concerned has jurisdiction to grant bail to any accused, who is jailed for one year in any case. As Mahmudur was jailed for seven years, it has no jurisdiction to grant him bail.