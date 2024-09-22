Mahbubul Alam made new BTV DG

Mahbubul Alam has been appointed as the new director general of Bangladesh Television (BTV) on a contractual basis.

A notification was issued in this regard today from the contract and foreign recruitment branch of the Ministry of Public Administration.

The notification further stated that according to Section 49 of the Public Service Act, 2018, Md Mahbubul Alam has been appointed for the next two years from the date of his joining on the condition of severing working relationships with other institutions and organisations.

Other terms of this appointment will be determined by the approved contract.

This order was issued in the public interest, read the notification.

Meanwhile, a separate notification was issued appointing Md Latiful Islam as the executive director of Kabi Nazrul Institute.

According to the Kabi Nazrul Institute Act, he has been appointed as the Executive Director of Kabi Nazrul Institute for the next two years.