Mahalaya today

Mahalaya, an auspicious occasion that heralds the advent of Goddess Durga, will be celebrated at dawn today through different rituals by the Hindu community across the country.

With the beginning of "Devipaksha", Mahalaya is observed six days before Durga Puja.

Marking the day, special programmes will be arranged at different temples, including the capital.

Hindus will remember and pay homage to their ancestors, who passed away, by performing puja, and offering the Brahmins clothes, food and sweets in their names.

Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee will hold a special programme at Dhakeshwari National Temple at 6:30am.

Similar programmes will also be arranged in different temples in the capital city and across the country.

Durga Puja will formally begin on October 9 on the day of Maha Shasti.