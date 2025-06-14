Magurchhara explosion: 28 years on, Lawachhara still bear the wounds

Twenty-eight years have passed since the 1997 explosion at the Magurchhara gas field in Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar, yet the environmental and ecological scars remain unhealed.

On the night of June 14 that year, a catastrophic explosion occurred at the Magurchhara gas well during drilling operations by the US-based company Occidental, triggering a fire that engulfed over 87 acres of the Lawachhara National Park and its surrounding areas.

Flames reportedly soared over 500 feet into the air, consuming forestland, tea gardens, and nearby villages.

The blaze devastated the region's biodiversity and wildlife habitats. "In a matter of moments, the forest's delicate ecological balance was destroyed," said Saju Marchiang, information and publicity secretary of the Khasi Social Council and a resident of Lawachhara Punji (indigenous village).

Wild animals, birds, and rare plant species were wiped out as the fire swept through the protected area. The blast, attributed to excessive gas pressure within the well, led to the loss of an estimated 245.86 billion cubic feet of commercially extractable gas.

Following the incident, the government demanded Tk 14,000 crore in compensation from Occidental, citing negligence.

Ahead of the 'Magurchhara Day',Syed Amiruzzaman, general secretary of the Magurchhara Oil-Gas-Mineral Resources Protection National Committee, said an official investigation by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources confirmed the company's liability.

"However, we can't confirm whether compensation was paid, as we do not have any documentation regarding it," he said.

Nurul Muhaimin Milton, general secretary of Bangladesh Paribesh Sangbadik Samitee in Moulvibazar, said the Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change had also formed a separate committee to assess ecological damage.

Their findings highlighted significant disruption to soil quality, water systems, and biodiversity within Lawachhara. The committee recommended Tk 600 crore in compensation for environmental restoration.

"The most significant impact has been the drying up of the forest's water table," said Gidison Pradhan Suchiang, headman of the affected Magurchhara Khasiapunji.

"Streams that once flowed year-round have since vanished — even during the monsoon."

Ecology and biodiversity researcher Pavel Partha, director at the Bangladesh Resource Centre for Indigenous Knowledge (BARCIK), said that species of creeping plants, reptiles, and fungi — including the bioluminescent Lumina funzai — have disappeared from the forest.

"This fire altered the forest's microclimate irreversibly," he said.

"The younger generation is growing up disconnected from the nature that once thrived here."

Local officials acknowledge the longstanding demand for reparations.

"The government raised the issue of compensation, but there has been no progress," said Md Jahangir Alam, divisional forest officer of Sylhet.

In response, Chevron Bangladesh, which currently operates the gas field, said that all obligations under its agreement have been fulfilled.

"Chevron Bangladesh Blocks Thirteen & Fourteen, Ltd ('Chevron Bangladesh') currently meets all obligations under the Production Sharing Contract ('PSC') with the Government of Bangladesh and Petrobangla governing the production of natural gas at the Moulvibazar field," said Shaikh Jahidur Rahman, media and communications manager of Chevron Bangladesh.

"All substantiated compensation claims pertaining to the June 1997 incident at the Moulvibazar 1 drilling site (Magurchhara) have been settled."

To mark the 28th anniversary, environmental groups including the Pahar Raksha Unnayan Society, Jiboboichitra Unnayan Committee, and Kamalganj Unnayan Parishad will stage a human chain in Kamalganj today.

Activists are demanding public disclosure of damage assessments, compensation for victims, and domestic gas connections for households in the affected areas.